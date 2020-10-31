Charlotte May Rensink Hadley
To many who are reading this, this is just another tribute to someone's lost loved one but to those of us who knew her, Charlotte May Rensink Hadley, was an irreplaceable soul, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and friend - a true daughter of our Father in Heaven.
Charlotte ("Char") was born into a loving home, the only child of Charles and Elsie Rensink, on September 10, 1931 in Salida, Colorado. Her adventurous life began the day she met her long-time soulmate, Earl Louis Hadley, in June 1949. They were introduced in the lobby of a movie theater by a mutual friend. The movie that night was "South Pacific." In her own words, Charlotte wrote, "'Some Enchanted Evening' was playing in the background, promising a special life, which amazingly came true." They were married on February 26, 1950.
Earl's employment opportunities necessitated their moving every few years from Idaho to Utah, Colorado, Oregon, California, Arizona, Kansas, Esterhazy (Saskatchewan, Canada), New York (Cornwall-on-Hudson), Bangkok (Thailand), and Invercargill (New Zealand), before retiring to Wilsonville, Oregon in 1978. Three active boys, Kent, Dale and Mark, accompanied their parents to these many locations and on incredible adventures. Charlotte and Earl's 36th and final move brought them to Orem, Utah in 1994. They continued to enjoy an adventurous life together by getting in their motorhome and exploring the scenic beauty of their beloved Oregon coast as well as many places in the west, and even across the country.
Earl baptized Charlotte, along with Kent and Dale, into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, when they were living in Madras, Oregon. Mark was later baptized by his father when he turned eight. While living in New Zealand, Earl and Charlotte, and their sons, were sealed in the New Zealand Hamilton Temple. Charlotte served in many capacities in the church, including Ward Primary and Relief Society President, Stake Relief Society President, and Ward pianist and organist.
Along the way, Charlotte became, not only a master "mover" but an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Her beautiful quilts grace the homes of most of her family members and many friends, and will be a lasting tribute to a life well-lived. If a life is measured by their influence in the lives of those they touched, then it can be said that Charlotte had a rich and successful life indeed. Nana, you will be missed more than we can say.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 70 years, Earl; Kent (Carin) of American Fork, Utah; Dale (Raylene) of Orem, Utah; Mark (Julie) of Sandy, Oregon; 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. A private family celebration of Charlotte's life took place on Saturday, October 24. Condolence may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com