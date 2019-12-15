1923-2019
Charlotte S. Carson, 96, died December 10, 2019. She was born September 9, 1923 in Orem, Utah to John Shepherd and Florence Isabell Pace Shepherd. She married Leslie Lloyd Carson September 9, 1940 in Fairfield, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Utah Temple. She was employed 26 years at the Utah State Training School. After her retirement, she served as a temple worker in the Provo and Mount Timpanogos temples. She loved to make porcelain dolls, which many family members received. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and served in many positions in that organization.
She is survived by a brother, George Shepherd, three daughters Marianne Maynes (Dennis), Donna Rawlings, Evette Lewis, a daughter-in-law Joan Carson, 15 grandchildren, numerous great and great, great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons Leslie Lloyd Carson Jr. and Steven Alma Carson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the chapel for the Pacific Drive 1st Ward, 688 West 500 North, American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be at the American Fork Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.