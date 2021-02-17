Chloe Powell Freeman
At 4:12 pm on Friday, the 12th of February, Chloe Powell Freeman left
her mortal coil to be with her husband, her parents, her 2 brothers, and
a beloved grandson. She passed quietly and naturally after her strong
yet worn out heart stilled itself in hospice care surrounded by loving
family.
Born and raised in Price, UT, 85 years previous, she married Leo
Freeman, and raised a family of 4 children as an army wife living all
around the country and in Europe. She shared her artistic and
leadership talents for many years in the scouting program, the LDS
church, and Good Sams. Chloe loved a good book, a challenging puzzle,
something to toll paint, a long laugh, and watching after her family.
Chloe is seen dancing with Leo B. in the ethers by her surviving
children: Susan Christensen (Rocky), Paula Cummings (Darryl), Tamara Bod
(Bruce), and Douglas Freeman. She is also very much missed by her 10
remaining grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM
in the Salem City Cemetery, 965 South 140 East, Salem, Utah. a viewing
will be held from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the service at Anderson & Sons
Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, Utah. Please share a memory
on Chole's tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.