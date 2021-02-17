Chloe Powell Freeman

Chloe Powell Freeman

At 4:12 pm on Friday, the 12th of February, Chloe Powell Freeman left

her mortal coil to be with her husband, her parents, her 2 brothers, and

a beloved grandson. She passed quietly and naturally after her strong

yet worn out heart stilled itself in hospice care surrounded by loving

family.

Born and raised in Price, UT, 85 years previous, she married Leo

Freeman, and raised a family of 4 children as an army wife living all

around the country and in Europe. She shared her artistic and

leadership talents for many years in the scouting program, the LDS

church, and Good Sams. Chloe loved a good book, a challenging puzzle,

something to toll paint, a long laugh, and watching after her family.

Chloe is seen dancing with Leo B. in the ethers by her surviving

children: Susan Christensen (Rocky), Paula Cummings (Darryl), Tamara Bod

(Bruce), and Douglas Freeman. She is also very much missed by her 10

remaining grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM

in the Salem City Cemetery, 965 South 140 East, Salem, Utah. a viewing

will be held from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the service at Anderson & Sons

Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, Utah. Please share a memory

on Chole's tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.