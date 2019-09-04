1935 — 2019
Christie Ann Anderson Cherrington 84, passed away on August 29, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 24, 1935 in Benjamin, Utah to John Verle and Gem Rose Francis Anderson. She married Robert Paul Cherrington on July 23, 1954. And was later sealed in the Provo LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2007.
Christie was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She attended schools in Lake Shore and Spanish Fork.
Christie was a homemaker who loved sewing, golfing, painting, family outings to the cabin and being around her family and friends. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served the Lord throughout her life in both ward and temple callings.
She is survived by her three children: David (Tonya) Cherrington of Elk Ridge, Danna (Clinton) Barter of Wallsburg, Jon Cherrington of Spanish Fork, son-in-law Ray Chatwin of Springville. 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, Brothers: Hal, Tim, Joe, Jim Anderson and sister Geneal Dart.
She is preceded in death by her husband, daughter SueAnn Chatwin, daughter-in-law Sandy Cherrington, her parents, and two brothers Darrel and Gary Anderson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Elk Ridge 6th Ward Chapel located at 450 Elk Ridge Dr. Friends and family may call Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the Wheeler Mortuary 211 E. 200 S. in Springville or Friday at the church one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery
The family would like to thank the excellent care they received from Encompass Home Health/Hospice in Payson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wheelermortuary.com