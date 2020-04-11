1957-2020
Christopher Anderson Clark, 63, passed away peacefully in his Lindon home on April 7, 2020, following a long courageous battle with cancer. He refused to surrender and never lost his sense of humor and wit. Chris was born in California on March 25, 1957, to Welsford “Gus” and Delaine (Anderson) Clark and was raised in a loving home in Utah with his 3 siblings Lee Clark, Suzanne (Walter) Kelly, and Rachel (Mitch) Oviatt.
Chris loved people and had a natural charm about him that drew people to him, making lifelong friendships. He was as loyal a friend as anyone could possibly ask for. He never turned down someone in need of a conversation, motivation or dose of “tuff love”. He was loved and respected for his honesty and integrity. He was always one to stick up for the underdog. He spent countless hours helping the homeless and had an especially soft heart and deep compassion for children and animals. He spent many years protecting and defending them in various endeavors including his involvement with B.A.C.A. (Bikers Against Child Abuse).
On October 1, 1991 he married his best friend and loyal companion, Kelly, with whom he shared his happiest and most rewarding memories.
As an adult, he was able to come into contact with his biological siblings, Donna, Gary and Charlie with whom he formed an instant love, bond and friendship.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kelly (Anderson) Clark; his four children, Lacey & Matt, Cabe & Sandi, Gunnar & Brittney, and Ryan & Bere; and his 13 grandchildren, Brodee and Giavonna (Lacey), Carson, Devon, Whitney, and Sydney (Cabe), Kaciann, Alexis, Colton, Tegan, and Lincoln (Gunnar), Isai and Nolan (Ryan). He was preceded in death by his parents, Welsford “Gus” Clark and Delaine Anderson Clark.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and medical professionals for the love, care and patience they showed Chris while helping him receive many treatments.
Private family services will be held in his honor. Interment will take place in the Lehi City Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.