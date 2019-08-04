1961-2019
Christopher John Ashworth, 58, passed away Monday, July 22, at Alpine Critical Care Facility in Pleasant Grove, Utah.
Born February 6, 1961 in Provo, Utah to Dell Shepherd and Bette Jean Brailsford Ashworth, he grew up attending Brigham Young Elementary and Wasatch schools in Provo, Roland Hall in Salt Lake City for junior high, and graduated from Timpview High School’s inaugural class.
While born with physical and mental challenges, Kit was called and served faithfully in the England Coventry Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met and married Barbara Jeppson but later divorced. They were the parents of two fine boys, Jeremy and Brian Ashworth, and the grandparents of three wonderful grandchildren.
He worked for the State of California and the Oakland Temple of the Church. Six years ago, his deteriorating health caused his move to Provo, Utah, then Alpine Critical Care in Pleasant Grove, to be closer to his brother, Brent, and family, who assisted with his care. Kit was a natural musical drummer, a good writer and always a kind heart.
He is survived by sons Jeremy (Heather) Ashworth, Gilbert, AZ, and Brian (Chen) Ashworth, Danville, CA; three grandchildren; brothers Brent (Charlene) Ashworth, Provo, UT and Mark (Debbie) Ashworth, Mission Viejo, CA; sister Anne (Kim) Golightly, Bethesda, MD; and close friend Toni, Pleasant Grove. A family memorial was held June 24. A graveside service will be held in early August.