June 8, 1965 — March 10, 2020
Christopher L. Gajda, of American Fork, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1965 in Salt Lake City, UT to Michael R. and Eve Elizabeth.
Christopher was such a fun person to be around. He had numerous friends and caregiverss who loved and adored him. His favorite things to do were fishing and being in the mountains.
He is survived by his father Michael R. Gajda, his stepmother Katherine M. Gajda, and his three half sisters: Wendy (Ben) Rupper, Jennifer Gajda, and Kimberly (Kenny) Crosbie.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the American Fork Cemetery, 26 West 600 North, American Fork. Please share a memory at www.andersonmortuary.com.