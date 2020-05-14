1997-2020
Christopher Rodgers Mutch, 23, passed away on March 29, 2020 in Sausalito, CA. He was born in Boston, MA on January 7, 1997 to Kenneth Freeman Mutch and Margaret Lake Rodgers.
Christopher grew up in Redding, CA and Provo, UT. He graduated from Walden School of the Arts in Provo, UT in 2015. After high school he attended San Francisco Art Institute in San Francisco, CA and Gerrit Reitveld Academie in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with emphasis in photography.
Christopher is survived by his grandmother, Jeannette Rodgers, and mother, Margaret Rodgers, both of Tiburon, CA; his brother, Peter Mutch of Boston, MA, and sister, Jeannette Teesdale of Chico, CA; as well as multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. Christopher was preceded in death by his father.
A physical memorial gathering is not possible in this time of Covid-19. The family hopes you will share memories, photographs and stories on-line as these would provide much comfort. A virtual memorial service facilitated by GatheringUs is planned for May 24th, 2020 at 12 noon PDT. Please contact Peter for the link to the memory site and the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Treatment Advocacy Center at www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org or to NAMI at www.nami.org.