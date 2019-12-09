1957 - 2019
Cindy Ann Throckmorton Shepherd, our loving wife, mother, grandma, and friend to all, passed away at age 62 on December 6, 2019, quickly and peacefully following a brief fight with cancer. She was born October 24, 1957, in Payson, Utah, to Sidney Arden and Verna Throckmorton. She was the fifth of seven children, and grew up in Genola, Utah. She married the love of her life, Jerry Lee Shepherd on December 1, 1978, in the Provo Utah LDS Temple. They made their home in Lake Shore, Utah.
Cindy was a friend to all with whom she came in contact, with her contagious smile and outgoing personality. She was a great cook, made and decorated thousands of cakes; made flower arrangements, was a bargain shopper, and loved going on outdoor adventures with her grandchildren. Her greatest accomplishment was the life she lived here on earth. Cindy magnified her callings and was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Lake Shore ward as ward missionary and in all of the auxiliaries. She was currently serving as Primary President. Cindy ministered to everyone whose paths crossed hers.
Cindy graduated from Payson High School in 1976. In her younger years, she worked at Roe’s Bakery and El Rancho Nursing Home, both in Payson; and also worked at Provo Bakery and Albertson’s Floral Shop. She is known from working 31 years at Stone Drug in Spanish Fork; and, is most well-known from the thousands of wedding and birthday cakes she made over the past 44 years. She served in the community for many years as a 4-H leader in gardening, horse club, and livestock club.
She will be so greatly missed by her children: Amanda (K.C.) Lunt of Nephi; Lynn Ray “Radar” Shepherd of Lake Shore; Jeremy (Bethany) Shepherd of Spanish Fork; Cody (Holly) Shepherd of Spanish Fork; Dillon (Mariah) Shepherd of Payson. She is also survived by two brothers and four sisters: Danny (Sharon) Throckmorton, Kathy (Robert) Rasmussen, Karen (Gary) Brimhall, Nancy (Fred) Tasker, Max (Gaylene) Throckmorton, and Susan T. Ogden. Cindy will surely be missed by her nine grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arden and Verna Throckmorton.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Lake Shore Church, 5916 South 3200 West, (Lake Shore), Spanish Fork, Utah. A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork; and also on Wednesday morning at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
