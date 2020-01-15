Cindy Lou (Cox) Nebeker passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 66 in Orem, Utah. She was born in Ogden, Utah on August 9, 1953. Her parents were Orin J. Cox and Sybil Morris of Shelley, Idaho. Cindy was the 4th of six children. Diann, Janice, Lynn, Cindy, Robin and Julie. All have preceded her in death except Robin and Julie.
Cindy attended Snake River High School west of Blackfoot, Idaho, but graduated from high school in Oceanside, California.
Cindy married John R. Nebeker of Rigby, Idaho, on November 13, 1972 in Firth, Idaho and later married in the Los Angeles Temple in 1975.
Cindy’s husband John R. was in the U. S. Marine Corps and they lived in Yuma, Az: Oceanside, Ca; Quantico, VA; Jacksonville, N.C.; Okinawa, Japan; Santa Ana, California. They traveled across the United States many times and to South Korea and the Republic of the Philippines.
Cindy was a loving and caring mother who devoted her time to raising her children. She was very crafty and made many things,helping other
people.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions in the various wards and branches she served in.
They have 5 children: John T. & Christi (Elk Ridge, Ut), Robert & Bonnie (San Diego, California), Chris & Labette (Spanish Fork, Ut), David E. (deceased) and Tanya N. plus 10 grandchildren.
Services will be held at the LDS Church, 670 E 800 N, Orem, Utah on Saturday January 18 at 11:00 am. Viewing will start at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com