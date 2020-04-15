1938-2020
Clair S. Bodily, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle, passed away quietly at his home in Santaquin, Utah on April 11, 2020 surrounded by his family, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was 81 years old.
Clair was born to Sylvan Bodily and Althea Elmina Rasmussen Bodily on May 4, 1938 in Fairview, Idaho. He was raised in Idaho with his older brother Arlyn and younger siblings Barbara, Faun and Ted. After high school, he attended Ricks College. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission. He served honorably and joyfully from 1958-1960, sharing the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Clair was sealed for time and all eternity to his sweetheart Darlene Hanks in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 23, 1961. They were blessed with four beautiful sons: Rand Sylvan, Nyal Clair, Ryan Hanks and Jared Ivan, all born in Provo, Utah. The love he has for his wife and sons is and always has been unconditional.
Clair loved being a grandfather and delighted in regaling his seven grandsons and five granddaughters with stories of his youth. Many memorable days were spent fishing, hunting or hiking, or just helping Grandpa in the yard. He treasured the times spent with his grandchildren.
Clair was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish. He was an expert fly fisherman, and loved to tie his own flies. He loved fishing on the Provo River and he delighted in bringing home a day’s catch. He also loved to run, and did many long distance events. He loved to work in his yard and garden and his favorite tools were pruning shears which he used with abandon on every bush in the yard. He demanded a deeply green, well cut and trimmed lawn, and he enjoyed the labor of love with wife Darlene as they worked as a team to plant and beautify their yard with flowers.
Clair earned two degrees from Brigham Young University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Public Administration degree, which he used as an executive in Yamagata Corporation until he retired in 2007. After retirement he moved to Santaquin where he worked part-time as a realtor for South Rim Realty in Payson, Utah.
Clair was deeply committed to the gospel of Jesus Christ and showed it in the way he served his family and his Savior. He led by example and honored his covenants with exactness. He served as a bishop, stake president’s counselor, and as an ordinance worker in three temples. He and Darlene attended the Payson Utah Temple weekly as patrons.
Clair is survived by Darlene, his wife of nearly 59 years, Rand, Ryan, Jared and daughter-in-law Katie and their families, sister Faun Day and brother Arlyn Bodily. He is preceded in death by his son Nyal, his parents Sylvan and Althea, his sister Barbara, and his brother Ted.
Extended family and all friends wishing to pay final respects to Clair are welcome to attend a public viewing on Friday, April 17th between 12:00 Noon to 1:00 pm where he will lie in honor at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 N., Lindon, UT. Clair’s immediate family will not be present during the public viewing hour but will pay tributes to him in private with an intimate family gathering followed by graveside services in Lindon City Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be expressed online by visiting uvfuneral.com. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.