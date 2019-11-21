1940 — 2019
Clara Marie Boyle Oliver passed away of pancreatic cancer at home in Mapleton, UT on November 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 8, 1940, in Vallejo, CA to Cavell Boyle and Verda Simmons Boyle. She was raised in Palo Alto, CA where she became a licensed beautician. Clara was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from her baptism at age 18. She graduated from high school in Palo Alto, CA in 1958.
She met Richard Oliver at a singles’ conference in Northern California in February 1977. The couple was married on September 17, 1977 in Fremont, CA. In the Napa Valley, CA they built and operated a successful bed and breakfast country inn for over 20 years. On September 26, 1996 the family was sealed in the Jordan River Temple. In 1997, they then retired and moved to Covered Bridge Canyon, UT and eventually to Mapleton, UT. Clara and Richard faithfully served together in many church and temple callings. Clara is survived by her husband as well as her children Cherie Oliver Hansen, Rick Oliver, Orlin Oliver, and Jonathan Oliver, as well as 13 cherished grandchildren. Clara is survived by her siblings Elver Boyle, Glen Boyle, and Edith Boyle Onines and was preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Boyle. Clara had a smile for everyone and was always found serving others. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the LDS Chapel at 1316 South Main Street in Mapleton. There will be a viewing held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary at 82 West 400 North in Mapleton and Saturday at the Church from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit www.wheelermortuaries.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Operation Underground Railroad, Children’s Rescue: ourrescue.org.