1930-2019
Clayne “Bud” R. Jensen passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 89. He lived an extraordinary life by any standard. In his early years, due to the Great Depression and other factors, the family lived under very meager circumstances. Yet, despite these humble beginnings, he achieved great things in his lifetime thanks to his drive, character, intellect, and athletic prowess.
Clayne was born in the small central Utah town of Centerfield on March 17, 1930. His parents were Alton and Arvilla and his older brother Dean. He attended Gunnison Valley High School, rode horses, and had no plans to leave town or get a college education. But all that changed when it was discovered that he was blessed with remarkable speed. He ran track in high school and was the Utah State Champion in the high and low hurdles. He received a full track scholarship to the University of Utah, where his running continued to flourish. He lettered in athletics all four years and repeatedly won the conference high- and low-hurdles championship. He graduated in 1952 with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education.
That same year, he married his Gunnison sweetheart, Elouise Henrie, in the Manti LDS Temple.
He joined the US Marine Corps, where he rose to the rank of Captain. His athletic endeavors continued in the military. He coached two All-Marine championship teams in track and field and set three All-Marine records, becoming the All-Service hurdles champion. At Camp Pendleton, California, he ran the high hurdles in 13.9 seconds – the third fastest time in the world, just off the world record. After the military, Clayne earned his master’s degree from the University of Utah, then accepted a faculty position at Utah State University. In his eight years there as a coach and professor, he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and received the Breitbard Athletic Foundation Award. In 1963, he earned his PhD from Indiana University in Physical Education.
In 1964, Clayne accepted a job offer from Brigham Young University (BYU) as an associate professor and coordinator of programs in the College of Physical Education. He was then promoted to full professor and assistant dean of the college – at 36, BYU’s youngest full-time professor. Six years later, he was promoted to Dean of the college, the position he would hold for most of his time at BYU. He was responsible for the full athletic program and five academic departments (men and women). He served as Dean for 22 years and twice as council chair. He served eight years on the High Country Athletic Conference Council. For 19 years, he was the official voting delegate to the NCAA as the faculty athletic representative. He served as a member of and chaired seven NCAA committees and served a four-year term on the governing council of the NCAA. During his years as Dean, BYU’s football team played in 23 bowl games and won the National Championship. Clayne also served as Athletic Director at BYU. He held the position when Cougar Stadium was expanded to 65,000 seats and the debt for the expansion was paid off. Construction of the track stadium, major renovation and expansion of the tennis facilities, and extensive renovation of the Smith Field House also took place during his tenure. He was appointed Associate Vice President of BYU in 1991. Clayne retired from BYU in 1995 having served 31 years as Dean, Athletic Director, and Vice President. He has been called the “silent mover” and the “invisible Cougar” in reference to his preference to work effectively behind the scenes and avoid the spotlight. In many ways, he was the window through which other university administrators around the country and world viewed BYU.
Clayne was also a scholar. He authored many professional articles and 16 books totaling 5,000 published pages. His books are used at over 600 colleges and universities, and three of his books have been translated into foreign languages. He is listed in 17 national and international Who’s Who publications. He served as US delegate to three international congresses in former Czechoslovakia, Russia, and England; US delegate to the International Olympic Academy in Olympia, Greece; member of the US Sports Academy Advisory Board for six years; and member of the NRPA Board of Directors for four years.
Clayne’s family includes wife Elouise; sons Craig (Jane), Mike, Blake (Kelly), Chris (Georgiana), and adopted son Gary (Eileen); nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Clayne and Elouise were married for 67 extremely happy years.
