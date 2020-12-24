Clayton Moser
1931 - 2020
Clayton Lou Moser, age 89, of Beechgrove, TN. passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his daughter's home. He was born in Sheridan County, ND. on October 27, 1931 to Simon & Blondina Suckert Moser.
Survivors include his daughter, Sherraine (Johnny) Woolsey of Beechgrove; Son, Cliff (Liz) Moser of Berkeley, CA; and Sister, Diana Sommerville of Minot, ND.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Gillins Moser; Parents, Simon Moser & Blondina Suckert Moser; Sons- Kelly Lee Moser & Clyde Hilton Moser; and Siblings- Leroy Moser, Mary Ann Lockwood, & Videll Lloyd.
In 1952, he volunteered for the draft and served with the United States Army 3rd Infantry division in the Korean War. After Honorable Discharge in 1954, he traveled to Utah where he met his wife, Donna Jean Gillins. They were married in 1955.
While in Utah, he was self-employed with several associates operating several building supply lumber yard and truss manufacturing plants in Provo, Cedar City, and St. George, Utah.
They were the parents of four children, Cliffton S. Moser, Sherraine D. Moser (Woolsey), Clyde H. Moser, and Kelly Lee Moser. He had 7 grandchildren.
Clayton was a member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church.
