Clifford Ray Ferguson

1935-2020
Clifford was born October 2, 1935, to Leo Franklin and Darlene Bates Ferguson in Orem, Utah. He passed away February 16, 2020 from causes incident to age at the Beehive Homes of West Jordan.
He attended Sharon and Lindon Elementary School, Lincoln Jr. High School, and graduated from Lincoln High School and Seminary in 1954. During his school years, Clifford received many honors for his skill in football and track. He also played baseball and basketball. He married Glenda Lon Lanbon on May 17, 1956, and the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Latter-day Saint Temple. He worked at Geneva Steel for USX until his retirement and was a member of the Utah National Guard.
Clifford and Glenda loved to travel throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and various cruises, but his favorite pastime was fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Orem Senior Friendship Center where he volunteered under the RSVP program for 10 years.
He is survived by his children Kaye Lynn (Randall) Wilkinson of Spanish Fork, Utah, and Russell (Catherine) Ferguson of West Jordan, Utah. Also his brothers Donald and Verl Ferguson, sisters Betty Anderson and Dorene McClure, five grandsons, Chris, Curtis (Nicole), and Chad Wilkinson, and Bryce Ferguson, one granddaughter, Nicole (Rizen) Ferguson Benson, and two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Chloe Wilkinson.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Glenda, his parents, brothers Richard, Leo, and Stanley Ferguson, sister Idagel Syddall, grandson Clinton Wilkinson, and great-grandson Kaden Wilkinson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem.
