Clifton Norman Laney
Clifton Norman Laney, age 95 years of age, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday May 4,
2021 at his home in Orem Utah. Clifton Norman Laney was born on September 17, 1925 in Park City,
Utah, the fifth child and first son of Clifton Isaac Laney and Holly Fern (Warr) Laney. Clif, or Bud as he
was called in his younger years, grew up on a dairy farm in Kamas, Utah. He started milking cows at five
years of age and also started breaking horses as a teenager. He had a very beautiful horse named
Comet, a pure Arabian stallion that he broke and then sold. It became famous in movie westerns as a
horse ridden by the famous cowboy actor, "Tom Mix".
In 1941, Clif moved with his family to Emmett, Idaho, where he finished High School in 1943. In 1944 he
enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years. Clif loved serving his country and was an expert
marksman. He was discharged from the U.S. Army in the fall of 1946 and returned home to Emmett,
Idaho to help his father run the dairy farm, with Jersey, Guernsey and Holstein cows
Clif was only home for a short while before enrolling at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, where he
studied Dairy Husbandry. He was the assistant herdsman and also became expert at making cheese and
ice cream, where he developed some new flavors. He graduated in 1950, with a Bachelor's Degree in
Dairy Husbandry.
Clif was a wrestler at Utah State in the 190 pound weight class for two years. He was very successful and
in fact was heavily recruited to be a professional wrestler, but declined to do fake wrestling. He also
participated on the Debate team and there he met the love of his life, Ilene Bickmore. They were
engaged on November 11, 1947 and were married on June 1, 1948 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.
After graduation, Clif and Ilene went to run a church farm in Ontario, Oregon. It was there that their
first son David was born on September 27, 1950. After a time the family moved to Boise, Idaho to farm
with his father, Clifton Isaac Laney on Cole Road.
In the fall of 1952, Clif decided to go back to Utah State in Logan, Utah, where he completed his teaching
credential in the spring of 1953. On April 17, 1953 their second son, Blaine, was born in Logan Utah. In
the fall the family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, where Clif had his first teaching job at Firth High School
nearby.
In 1956, Clif decided to find a larger school with more opportunity. He quit his job in Firth and went
back to USU to take summer classes towards his Master's degree. Here he met Dr. Wampler, who was
the Superintendent of the Bellflower Unified School District in Bellflower, California. Clif was offered a
job teaching English at Bellflower High School where he taught from 1956 to 1986, and also taught night
school for 20 years. After moving to California, their third son Lance was born in May 1957, and in in
1963, their only daughter Nan was born.
While at Bellflower High School, Clif coached wrestling and was head of the English Department for
many years, as well as coaching the Chess team. He taught ESL classes to groups of students that spoke
over 30 languages. He also taught the Bible as Literature for five years. He always was there an hour
before school and an hour or more after school to meet with any students that needed extra help. In his
33 years of full-time teaching Clif taught over 20,000 students and in some families taught three
generations of the same family. He continued to work for the school district for another five years as a
truant officer, substitute teacher and a key member of the curriculum committee. He finally retired in
1991, sold his home in Bellflower, CA and moved to Orem, Utah, where he has lived for the last 30 years.
Clif always wanted to be active and involved and was a leader in the Name Extraction program at the
LDS Church's Family History Center. He also did volunteer tax preparation at the Orem Senior Citizen
Center. He actively sought opportunities to help his neighbors and also and had a wonderful yard and
garden with apple trees, berry bushes, tomatoes, squash and many other delicious things.
Clif has always been active in the LDS Church and served in Scouting, as Elders Quorum President, Stake
Missionary, Ward Mission Leader, and Stake Mission President. He was a very active missionary and
taught many people the gospel as a Stake Missionary and Seventy. His home was a center for gospel
teaching. He also served in two bishoprics and on the High Council. He served as a Temple Worker in
the Provo Temple and the Mt. Timpanogas Temple. Clif always worked hard, loved to serve and help
people, and had a magic smile. Clif loved his family, he loved his neighbors and he loved his God and his
Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Clif is survived by his wife of almost 73 years, Ilene Bickmore; his sons David (Gillene) and Blaine
(Dorothy), his daughter Nan (Frank) Lewis, and one sister, Margaret Feik, of Nyssa, Oregon; seven
grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his youngest son, Lance Laney.
A viewing will be held on Monday, May 10 th , at 10:00 AM, at the Canyon View 5 th Ward building, 1090
North 400 East, Orem, Utah 84057. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be
at the Paradise Cemetery in Paradise, Utah. Funeral services will be live streamed at
www.walkersanderson.com where condolences and memories may be shared with the family.