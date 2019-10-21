1984 - 2019
Our beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, son and friend, Colby Dean Hargis, passed away October 16, 2019 at the age of 34, after losing his battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Colby was born in Provo Utah on November 21, 1984 to his parents Chuck and Jodi Hargis. Colby is the youngest of four children. Ever since the day Colby was born he radiated with enthusiasm. He was a total jokester, and always knew how to make everyone around him smile. Colby had the biggest heart. He would do anything for his family and friends.
Colby married Paige (Newell) Hargis, the women of his dreams on August 27, 2005. Colby knew she was the one the first moment he saw her. Nothing can separate them. Anyone that knew Colby, knew that Paige was everything to him. Colby adored Paige, she was the light of his life. Colby was also an amazing dad to his four kids. From riding dirt bikes, to playing dress up, Colby loved his family.
Colby lived a full life. After Graduating Timpanogos High School. Colby made the decision to Join the Air Force and defend his country. Unbeknownst to Colby, the US Air Force choose him to work with the Vice President of the United States. Flying on Air Force 2. Colby was the youngest Airmen to be picked for this distinguish job. In the 6 years Colby serviced on Active Duty he has seen over 300 counties, and flown with the most decorated Military personnel to include the top 5 leaders of the world. Colby was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and served in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom. Colby is a true hero and served our country with honor.
Colby has exemplified greatness though-out his life. Colby always had a goal to pursue his higher education. Colby received an Associate’s degree and two Bachelor’s degrees in business. His experience with the Air Force combined with his education landed him a career with Entrada as a Sales Operations Manager. Colby has been with Entrada for 5 years. Colby loved all the people he worked with and his family is truly grateful for such a wonderful company.
Colby is survived by his wife Paige Jordynn (Newell) Hargis, four children - Makala (15), Oakley (10), Brighton (7) and Charley Jo Rose (1), His parents Chuck and Jodi Hargis, his mother and father in law Gary and Nancy Newell, his Grandma Connie Dalton, his siblings Andrea (Richard) Prestwich and Cameron (Tiffany) Hargis and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Colby is preceded in death by his older sister Stacey Jo Hargis.
Though Colby is gone, there is no such thing as separation. Love has no end, and our love for you will continue to live on. You are a part of us. We will never say good-by to this wonderful man, we will only say see you later. Although we can’t hold you in our arms, you will always be in our hearts. We love you, and can’t wait to see you again. Rest in peace Sir, your spirit lives on in all of us.
Funeral Services will be Friday, October 25, 2019, 12:00 p.m., Geneva Heights 5th Ward, 546 North 500 West, Orem. Friends and family may visit Thursday, October 24, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and Friday prior to services 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 North 650 East, Provo with Full Military Honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.