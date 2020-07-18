1931 — 2020
Coleen Brereton Thomas was born on June 22, 1931 in Provo, Utah to Verl Ashton Brereton and Grace Darlene Hirst. She attended school in Payson and graduated from Payson High School. She then attended and graduated Valedictorian from Beauty School.
She married the love of her life, Gene Banks Thomas in 1958. They were later sealed in the Manti LDS Temple. Together they raised five wonderful children. They loved to travel with their children whether it was to a rodeo, motorcycle race, the beach or a camping trip. They were always up for an adventure!
Gene and Coleen started and ran many successful businesses together throughout the years, including The Polar Queen and The Pit Stop Gas Station, as well as farms in Palmyra and West Mountain. They made so many lasting friendships through these businesses, not only with customers, but many employees. If you worked for Gene and Coleen you were their friend and family for life!
Gene passed away unexpectedly in 1983. She never did get over the heartache of losing him. She enjoyed telling many stories about their adventures they had together and their love story. Not a day went by that Grandma didn’t talk about Grandpa and the love she had for him.
Coleen had such a special relationship with all of her siblings. She loved keeping up with all of them and their families. She especially loved getting together with her sisters for lunch and a movie to celebrate each of their birthdays. She loved all of you girls so much!
Many people knew her as Grandma Coleen because she was truly a Grandma to all. She was the first person you would call if you needed advice, a hug or an amazing home cooked meal. She always wore her red lipstick and had her hair perfectly done. If you stopped by to see Grandma, you didn’t leave without a treat and something she had bought on QVC. She found so much joy in giving gifts to her friends and family. Grandma never missed a birthday and somehow everyone in our family thought they were her very favorite!
She loved spending the winter months at her home in Mesquite, Nevada. She loved having visitors and always opened up her home for all. We made so many memories there that will be cherished forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Verl Ashton Brereton and Grace Darlene Hirst; her husband Gene Banks Thomas; her brothers Jim, Jack and Wayne Brereton and a granddaughter Stefanie Marie Buys.
She is survived by a brother and 6 sisters, her children, JoAnne (Dave) Holmes, Gary Thomas, Kathy (Steve “Biz”) Buys, Dan Thomas and Linda (Mark) Jarvis. She was also cherished by 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
We want to send out a special thanks to Bonnie, Cami, and Jan for their amazing care of our Mother and Grandmother in her final days. We love you!
There will be a Viewing on Monday July 20, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.