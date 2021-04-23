Colene Lee Giacomo
Colene Lee Giacomo, 88, peacefully passed away at her Springville, Utah home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, with her husband, daughters, and family members at her side. She was born on November 6, 1932 to Fredrick Lee and Grace Rothwell Lee in Springville, Utah. After graduating from Springville High School in 1950, Colene worked at US Steel's Geneva Steel Works on the east shore of Utah Lake, where she would be employed for 34 years. On September 10, 1955, Colene married Ralph "Gus" Larsen, who worked with his father at their family business, Larsen's Market, in Lehi, Utah. Gus died unexpectedly in April,1966. Four years later, Colene would marry Donald Gene Giacomo, an engineer at Geneva Steel, who himself was widowed in 1966. Colene would soon adopt Don's four daughters for whom she would provide limitless love and derive her greatest life reward. Colene loved getting her hair done at "Shauna's", dressing up, taking her daughters shopping and to lunch and listening, perhaps her greatest attribute along with her sense of humor. Everything had a silver lining and a positive possibility. She loved spending time in the yard and garden with Don and the girls, as reflected in its annual beauty. She also enjoyed trading stocks and buying and selling antiques. Colene and Don's friendship with their "Lehi Gang" took them on many fun trips and memorable times in St. George. Colene loved the family dogs...additional children...including her current Yorkie Ginger.
Don and Colene are faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were sealed in the Provo City Center Temple August 30, 2019.
Colene was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Robert (Konda) Lee, Bonnie (Ken) Bateman and her grandson, Bryan Terry. She is survived by her husband Don, her daughters, Gay Ann (Jody) Good, Joy (Jeff) Duke, Merry (Craig) Hitchcock, and Bonny (Jon) Groneman in addition to 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, each of whom adore her.
The Giacomo family is grateful for the professional and loving care provided by in-home and remote doctors, nurses, and technicians, including Heather, Helen, Tangi, Baylee, Josh, and Dr. Steve Aslami.
A Memorial Service will be held in Colene's honor on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the LDS Chapel, located at 355 East Center Street in Springville, Utah at 11 a.m. Prior to such, friends and family are invited to gather and pay their respects at a Viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The internment will occur following the Memorial Service at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo, Utah. Thank you to Wheeler Mortuary, Springville Utah, for their caring and thoughtful service.