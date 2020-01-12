Our dear mother, sister and grandmother, Colleen Hallsey Saxton, departed this life peacefully at home on January 8, 2020. Colleen was an amazing example of Christ’s life, love and service. Her home was always open to others. She will always be remembered for her kindness and love to everyone. Everyone felt like family in her home. Colleen was an incredible mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and friends. She truly loved camping, cooking, crocheting and crossword puzzles. She really enjoyed her time with family.
She is now reunited with her loving husband John Lee Saxton and her sister Joan Cahoon. She is survived by her children Peggy, Kevin, Kerri, Brian (Becky), 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will
be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 AM in the American Fork 5th Ward chapel, 380 South 300 East. A viewing will be held Monday from 6-8 PM at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and Tuesday from 9:45-10:45 AM at the church prior to the services. Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.