Colleen Welch
1948 - 2021
Colleen Welch, 73, known for her infectious smile, love of music, and endless hugs, decided to join her voice with the choirs of angels on April 20, 2021, while in the arms of her husband and daughter.
She is survived by her love of 50 years Orson; son Spencer; daughters Cari Jenkins, Lindsey Ewing and Stacey Robins; 8 grandchildren; her twin sister, Charleen Ford; and two brothers, Richard and Duane Allen.
Services will be at 11:00 am April 30, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 12817 SE 256th St, Kent, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the two organizations that helped Colleen live her best life until the very end - Swedish Cancer Institute, https://give.swedishfoundation.org/canc
er, or Community Home Health & Hospice,
www.chhh.org/how-you-can-help/donat
e-now. Internment in the Lund Idaho Cemetery on May 8, 2021.