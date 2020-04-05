1936-2020
Connie Jo Cooper, 83, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born November 6, 1936, in Pleasant Grove, Utah to Edwin William Danklef and Mereda Sarantinos Danklef. She married Gerald Romaine Cooper on February 23, 1963 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. They were later sealed to their three children in the Salt Lake City Temple on October 15, 1974. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2017.
Connie graduated from Pleasant Grove high school in 1955 and then attended Brigham Young University. She worked as a beautician in southern California and Utah, where she met her baseball-playing husband to be. She was a dedicated homemaker. She raised three boys and created an environment where their home was the place to gather. She doted on her grandchildren and created a second home for them. She was a cheerful worker and kept an immaculate house. She devoted most of her time to her husband and boys getting them to school and their numerous athletics. Connie was happiest supporting her boys as she wouldn’t miss a game if she could help it. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many capacities.
Connie is survived by her three children: Gary (April) Cooper of Alpine, Utah; Chris (Kristin) Cooper of Provo, Utah; Steve (Lauren) Cooper of Saratoga Springs, Utah; 12 grandchildren and one great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband and brother Val.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a funeral service held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the homes of family and friends. Burial will take place the following day Wednesday, April, 8, 2020, in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.