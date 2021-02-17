Connie Rae Green Schwartz
1948 - 2021
Our beloved sister, daughter, wife and mother passed on Sunday morning. She was born to Bryce and Clara Green of Palestine, IL. She married Michael Schwartz and raised four children in southern IL and IN. After joining the church she served in many callings. Three of her children served missions. They moved to Provo and then Orem. She loved to grow things, make things and serve, particularly for a time in the Mt Timpanogos temple. She is survived by her sister Rita and brother Roger, her loving husband Michael and three children, Christian, Maria and Kara. They, along with her seven grandchildren and one great great grandchild will miss her dearly. A memorial service will be held at the LDS chapel at 280 W 1875 N in Orem on Thursday Feb 18 at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Alzheimer's research at www.alz.org.