1925-2019
Constance “Nana” Merle Sherwood Hendrikse was born in 1925 on September 26 to Helen Francis Ellis Strong and Delbert James Strong in Oakland, CA.
She married Roy Stanley Bobo in 1943, and gave birth to Adrienne Elaine in Salinas CA in 1946 and later to and Mason Stanley in Berkley, CA in 1948. When the children were young, the family changed their last name to Sherwood.
She worked at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Clayton Valley High School, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, among others, often rising to the top of the secretary pool and becoming the highest paid woman at the company. She was personal secretary to presidents Holland, Eyring, Oaks, and Joe J. Christiansen.
Connie loved the outdoors and would take her family camping almost every weekend, sometimes with their family friends. She remained active all her life and continued going on hikes and walks almost to the very end.
In their later years, Connie and Roy served missions in Sydney, Australia and Washington DC. Connie was in charge of rewriting the temple and training manuals, a huge and important task that she accomplished with expertise.
Connie’s years in her retirement were filled with service — especially to her beloved grandchildren: Priscilla, Charlotte, Lilly, Matthew, Nathaniel, Celeste, Angela, Elizabeth, and Brianna. She made them clothes, went to their choir concerts, and enjoyed cooking at the holidays with them.
Connie became widowed 20 years ago when Roy died and Connie thought she would never have true love again, until she met Jacob Hendrikse in St. George, UT. They were married and had 13 happy years together. Jacob died in 2013, and Connie was devastated.
Connie’s last years were quiet and uneventful. She enjoyed perfect health, often astonishing her physicians with her strength and stamina. She passed away in her sleep on August 6, 2019 at age 93.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem, UT. A Viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery in Southern Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.