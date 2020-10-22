Cooper Davis Hoskyns
Cooper Davis Hoskyns died October 11, 2020 at the age of 32. He was born September 13, 1988 in Charleston, South Carolina to Nancy Sailors McNeil and Robert N. Hoskyns.
Cooper is best described as a feeling. He lit up every room he entered and wanted to be everyone's best friend and he was to so many. He could make you laugh or smile in just a matter of seconds. He would sing you a song, speak in a funny voice, or dance just to cheer you up. Cooper always made you feel good and loved. He was blessed with a beautiful voice and passion for creativity. He was a natural comedian and always saw the good in others more than they saw in themselves. He sought the lonely, the downtrodden, and the outcast. More than just a feeling, Cooper is an example to us all of the true love we need to show to others.
He is survived by his soulmate Lauren E. Feldman, parents Robert N. Hoskyns and Nancy S. McNeil, grandmothers Beverly S. Frederick and Caroline D. Hoskyns, siblings Wesley (Michelle) Hoskyns, Brick (Katelyn) Hoskyns, Lillie Hoskyns, True Hoskyns and his Grey Ford Mustang GT. He is preceded in death by grandfathers Carlos W. Sailors and Wesley F. Hoskyns, uncle Rex E. Sailors, and cousins Miranda Sailors and Camron Loosli.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 24th, at 11:00 am, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W 700 N, Lindon, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday Evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services at 10:00 am. Interment in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N 400 E, Orem, Utah.
