1979-2020
Corporal Thomas D. Wallace, Orem City Police Department, affectionately known as Tommy, passed away peacefully from this earth Thursday, March 26, 2020. He leaves behind the love of his life, Dana DeMille Wallace, and their three precious daughters, Jade, Bella, and Arriana.
Born January 1, 1979, Tommy was the youngest of four children. Born to parents Tom Wallace and Sandi Wallace-Hinds, Tommy graduated from American Fork High School, Utah Valley Community College and Police Academy. He served his entire career with Orem City Police Department for 19 years as a Patrol Officer, Motorcycle Traffic Officer, Patrol Corporal, Special Victims’ Unit Detective, and Lead Investigating Officer on Utah Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
Although he was talented in his almost 20-year career receiving much recognition, his true love was being a father and sharing basketball with his daughters.
He leaves behind his parents: Tom Wallace, St. Johns, Washington, and Sandi Wallace-Hinds, Hermiston, Oregon; his brother, Robert “Bobby” M. Wallace, of Highland, and sister, Teresa L. Mills, of Madison, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his sister, Juli M. Venn, Queensland, Australia. Other family includes niece, Taylor, nephew, Nicholas, and grand-niece Lilliana. Tommy’s parents age from age 15+ are Brad and Linda P. Walton, of Highland.
Informal graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Lehi Cemetery, 1525 North 600 East, under the direction of Berg Mortuary. Orem City Police Department’s Color Guard will participate, along with Chaplain Dean Jackson.
Those in attendance will not have seating and will be asked to give others extra space due to the COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Food and Care Coalition, in Provo, www.foodandcare.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.