Corrlene Hatch Olsen
July 29, 1933 - June 20, 2021
Corrlene Hatch Olsen was born July 29, 1933, She passed away early Sunday morning June 20, 2021.
Corky is survived by her 2 sons, Gerald Larsen (Linda) and Larry J. Olsen. She is preceded in the death by her husband Richard C. Olsen, her two sons Richard Kelly and Jeffery Scott Olsen.
A memorial will be held Friday June 2, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West Riverton, Utah. A graveside service will be held at Sandy City Cemetery starting at 1:00 P.M. 9000 South 700 East Sandy, Utah.