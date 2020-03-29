1952-2020
Cory J Smith passed away at 67 years old on March 24, 2020 in Orem, Utah. He was born on August 19, 1952 in San Francisco, California to Jack Russell Smith and Ruby May Barter. Ruby later married Neil Pace, who was a big part of Cory’s life and raised him like his own son.
Cory spent a lot of time in Wallsburg, Utah as he was growing up and had fond memories of hunting with his Grandpa Barter. Cory found he had a talent for cooking and became a dinner cook at a young age.
Cory attended High School at Orem High and later joined the U.S. Navy. He received an honorable discharge in 1973. He later married Deanne Murano and was blessed with two sons, Nicholas and Neil Smith whom he was proud of and loved very much.
Cory suffered many years with drug and alcohol addiction but later found peace in Alcoholics Anonymous and was very proud of his 18+ years of sobriety. He found many friends in AA that became his family and made it his mission to help anyone that needed guidance and a friend. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Cory truly believed in AA and the BIG BOOK and was an example of its resilience in his sobriety to many. Through the years he has had the opportunity to travel and tell his story of addiction with AA, Cory loved this opportunity and was always looking forward to meeting new people that were looking for guidance.
Cory’s greatest accomplishment besides his family was his ability to maintain his sobriety despite his many trials and tribulations.
Cory had a talent for bringing joy and happiness with his charismatic personality, great smile, and seemingly quirky jokes. He came from a large family and extended family including nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, all of whom he cared for and loved unconditionally.
Cory is survived by his two sons Nicholas (Jelynn) Smith, Neil (Carol) Smith, 11 grandchildren, sisters Sherian Morris and RoShan (Steve) Keele, brothers Brett Pace, Shane (Trudy) Pace, Bart (Debra) Pace, and many of his AA family.
Cory is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sisters Sherida and Sidney Pace, brother-in-law Neal Morris, nieces and nephews, and many of his AA family.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with family online at www.walkersanderson.com.