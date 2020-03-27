Cory J Smith Mar 27, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cory J Smith, 67, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cory J Smith Cory Smith Walker Funeral Home Condolence Sanderson Arrangement Pass Away See what people are talking about at The Community Table!