1951-2019
Craig Lee Peck, 67, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on July 22, 2019 in Fairfield, Utah. He was born September 5, 1951 in American Fork, Utah to Lynn Jay Peck and Eileen Peterson Peck. He married Julie Chamberlain February 26, 1971 in American Fork, Utah.
Craig loved outdoor activities, hunting, fishing, camping and four-wheeling. He loved his family and spending as much time with them as possible. He also loved his dogs. They were a part of the family. He was an avid fan of music, especially the Beatles.
He is survived by his wife Julie, his children: Christian (Chelsea) Peck and Brittany (Branden) Hansen, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his siblings Jimmy and Danny Peck. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Jason James Peck, and siblings: Anna Rosa Manuel, Lynda Daley, Billy Peck and Mark Peck
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary Chapel, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM and Saturday from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial will be in Fairfield. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.