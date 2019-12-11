Craig Richard Groberg

1949-2019
Craig Groberg passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, one day after his 70th birthday. On Saturday he had a birthday celebration where he was the life of the party.
Craig was a man without guile, always welcoming strangers with a smile and a handshake and making them a friend. Craig was one of the kindest and most gracious of people. As such, he would have wanted to thank those who made a difference in his life; the State Training School in American Fork, Danville Employment Services, Turn Community Services, PALS and Rah in Provo and most recently Avalon Care Center and its staff in Bountiful, Utah along with its Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Bountiful Lakeview Hospital staff; nurses and doctors.
Craig is survived by his siblings; Charles Groberg (Carol), Anne Medlock (Gary), Lee Groberg (Jeanine), Roger Groberg (Elaine) and Lauri Eskelson (Lon). He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Charles Groberg and by his sister, Jean Groberg.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindquist’s Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. where friends may visit family from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Interment will be in the Ogden City Cemetery.
