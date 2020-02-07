1933-2020
Curtis E. Francom, 86, passed away on February 4, 2020. He was born 2nd on the March, 1933 in Payson, Utah. He was the only child of Ernest Harding Francom and Ethel Jane Bush, and joined a family of many siblings that had come to his parents prior to their marriage. He always said that he had many mothers growing up. He married his sweetheart, Alice Ann Steele, July 7, 1954 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage before her passing in 2011. Together they had three children, Janelle, Barbara Ann, and Connie Marie, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Curtis joined the Airforce at a young age and proudly served in the Korean War. After the war he was stationed at Luke Airforce Base in Arizona. Our mother joined him there after they were married. Their last home was in Provo, Utah where they enjoyed many years together. Curtis loved all kinds of music, dancing, being in the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, and leather and wood working. He worked and retired from the Pacific States Cast Iron Pipe Co. He loved being with his family and would do anything for them. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings which included Ward Mission Leader, Sunday School President, Temple Worker, and served a mission with his wife in Warm Springs, Nevada.
He is preceded in death by his parents and all siblings except for his sister, Jessie Francom Olsen. He is survived by his three daughters, Janelle Francom (Provo), Barbara Ann (Scott) Walker (St. George), and Connie Marie (Ken) Averett (Spanish Fork); 7 grandchildren, Brandon Walker, Cody Averett, Justin Walker, Curtis Averett, Emilee Andrus, Lindsy Hughes, Chelsea Averett; along with 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Pleasant View 4th Ward Chapel, 350 East 2950 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Sunday, February 9 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.