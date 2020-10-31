D. Shawn Morgan
September 19, 1966 - October 28, 2020
A legend of a man left this world, just as he came into it, on his own terms and his way.
David Shawn Morgan was born, as he put it, "12 years old" on September 19, 1966 to David and Else Morgan. He graduated from Provo High in 1985 and went on to receive an Associate's Degree at Utah Trade and Technical College.
He married Sandi Christensen on October 9, 1987. Over 30 years, the two built a life surrounded by good friends and great horses. He loved roping, his cow herd, and horses: Blue, Ike, and Olive almost as much as he loved his two daughters, Paige and Rylee.
He worked for UA Local 140 as a journeyman pipefitter, faithfully for 35 years; always the first one on the clock and the loudest voice on the job. He was rarely seen without a pair of fresh starches, sunglasses, a cowboy hat or a welding hood.
Shawn never let you question where you stood or what he thought about you. He voiced his views on the world and other people in colorful fashion. He knew the current and upcoming weather in every city he deemed important. He loved music and doled out random facts and trivia, he could quote movies at the drop of a hat.
He is survived by his wife, Sandi; children, Paige Morgan and Rylee Morgan; brother, Justin Morgan (Christie); sister, Jane Morgan Ballard (Jeremy); and his parents, David and Else Morgan. He is preceded in death by his sister, Julie VanNatta.
Sunday roping will be held as usual November 1, 2020 at the ranch all day; any and all of his roping partners and friends are welcome to join to celebrate the life of a truly indescribable individual.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks each individual to find a way to pay it forward. "Get to where you can do some good."