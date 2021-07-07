Dahl Aaron Dodge
1941 - 2021
Dahl Dodge left this earth for new adventures on June 12, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Ellen Dodge, and his eldest sister Virginia Dodge. Dahl will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Evelyn, Maralyn, LaRue, Georgia, Ellen, Cheryl, Arvilla, and, his brother Shane, and former spouses Sherry Hanson and Anne Dodge.
He will be greatly missed by his children Allison [Rob], Andy, Jeremy [Michelle], stepson Michael and his grandchildren Vanessa, Alyssa, Tanner, Cameron and Quinn, his great grandchildren Isaiah, Salamasina, and Tua, and many nieces and nephews.
Dahl was born in Pleasant Grove, Utah, September 8, 1941. He attended Pleasant Grove High School, graduating in 1959. Dahl proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967. He was a highly skilled welder, holding an instructing position at North Idaho College as well as working as an independent welding contractor, specializing in pipeline construction. He loved his work, and took great pride in his job.
Dahl had a great love for the outdoors, he spent much of his time exploring nature and was always busy with new projects around his home in Washington, Utah. Dahl was known for his warm and generous heart, spending his free time volunteering at different charities. He was a loving friend to many, and was fiercely dedicated to his family. Dahl was a passionate person who was strong in his morals; he inspired so many people throughout his life. He was a student of the Urantia Book, and had a very spiritual view of the world. He lived his life with gusto and positivity, accepting every day like the gift it is. Dahl was truly a pillar in his friend's and family's lives, and although he will be so missed, his spirit and legacy will carry on through every person whose life he touched. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on September 11th at Discovery Park, East Pavilion in Pleasant Grove Utah, 1550 North 100 East.