1992-2021
On January 13th, Dakota Skyler George (28), beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, died peacefully after battling a chronic illness.
Dakota was cherished by all who knew his generous spirit and kind heart. He spent his free time visiting friends and family, exploring nearby trails, perfecting his pizza recipe, and sinking last-second 3-pointers on our local hoops. He loved bowling with his dad, brother, and nephew and making his two older sisters laugh with his bear hugs and hilarious retellings of his adventures.
We will lay him to rest this Wednesday. He will join the rest of our family who traveled to the spirit world. Leavitt's Mortuary in Ogden is accepting condolences and donations to assist with funeral expenses.