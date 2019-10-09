1948 — 2019
Dale Francis DeLlamas, of Springville Utah celebrated 70 years of life. He passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Dale was born November 4, 1948 in Riverside, CA to Carlos and Dorothy DeLlamas. Dale graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1967. He continued his education and athletics at Riverside City College and Humboldt State University. Dale was a popular athlete excelling in high school football, lacrosse, basketball, golf and baseball. Dale married the love of his life of 46 years, Julie Stum in 1972. They have 4 children and 12 grandchildren.
Dale was a skilled craftsman who began as a building framer. He then developed DeLlamas Construction LLC and was successful in building custom homes. He was a member of the Utah Valley Homebuilders Association, UVHBA for 30 years. His participation in the Parade of Homes won his company many awards. Through his involvement and advocacy, he became the UVHBA President and later HBA of Utah President.
Dale dedicated timeless hours serving on the Springville City Planning Commission and coaching youth sports. He was a builder of people and believed in each player’s potential.
Dale is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Erin Brown (Grant), Jeremiah DeLlamas (Sarah), Jesse DeLlamas (Rindy), Hilary Heath (Adam); grandchildren, Jake, Kade, Addie, Mason, Mia, Sami, Mati, Mary, Livie, Avery, Alice, Brennan; brothers, Don and Michael DeLlamas and sister Kathleen Libbey.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the doctors, hospital staff, nurses and neighbors who gave Dale love and care.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12 at 11 am in the LDS Chapel located at 1785 E 400 S in Springville. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E 200 S in Springville and Saturday at the chapel from 9:30-10:30 am.