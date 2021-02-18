Dale Reynolds
1934 - 2021
Dale Reynolds, 86, passed away at his home in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 19 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Grandview Stake Center, 1650 North 1880 West Provo, Utah. Funeral Services will be held at the same location Saturday, February 20 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East Orem, Utah.
To send condolences to the family and live-stream information please visit www.premierfuneral.com