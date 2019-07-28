1932-2019
Dale W. Hair passed away peacefully at his home on July 24. He was born on May 21, 1932 to John William and Doris Jane Lewis Hair in Murray, Utah.
Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an influence for good to everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Enid and Elaine, and one brother, Kay. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Mary Weller Hair, his children, Mike, Elizabeth, David, Tom, Bob, Jeanne, Dan, Diane, Carol, Annmarie, Alma, Mark, Colleen, Ruth, Moroni, Andrew, and John. Also, by 115 grandchildren and over 150 great grandchildren all of whom will miss him dearly.
Viewing: Sunday, July 28th, from 6 to 8 PM and Monday, July 29th, from 9 to 10:45 AM, funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM on Monday at the stake center (Orem Orchard Stake Center 810 East 600 North, Orem, Utah).