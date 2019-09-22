1927-2019
Dallas Clyde Strong, 92, passed away September 17, 2019 in American Fork, Utah. He was born August 12, 1927 in Alpine, Utah to Clyde Marinus Strong and Harriet Vilate Smith Strong. Dallas married Geraldine Costley Casey October 13, 1950 in Tooele, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
He grew up in Alpine, Utah but moved to American Fork when he was 18 years of age. He graduated from American Fork High School and also attended BYU. He served in the US Navy until the end of WW II. He worked as an Accountant for 39 years at US Steel’s Geneva Works in Lindon. He operated a painting and wallpapering business most of his working years and after his retirement he drove school bus for 10 years.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings. He also served as a temple worker, a clergy volunteer with Intermountain Health Care and as a missionary with his wife in the church’s Member Locator Center.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and running road in the back country. He was a jack-of-all-trades, a wise and righteous man that loved his family more than anything else. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that associated with him.
He is survived by his children: Dalene (John) Scott, Ray (Debbie) Strong, Paul (Shauna) Strong, and Kathleen (Steven) Judd. Dallas had 19 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geri, his parents, siblings: Faye Strom, Roma Cazier, Gwynne Nelson, Ardus Strong, Sam Strong, and Clyde Strong.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Grove 2nd Ward building, 2433 West 450 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. A viewing will be held on Monday, September 23rd from 6 to 8 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and on Tuesday from 9:45-10:45 AM at the church prior to the services. Burial will be in Alpine Cemetery. Please share a memory of Dallas at andersonmortuary.com.