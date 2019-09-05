1933 - 2019
Dallas Orlin John passed away September 1, 2019 at home with family by his side.
He was born on December 1, 1933 at home in Kline, Colorado to Zilpha Ellen Zufelt and Orlin William John. His family moved to Naturita, Colorado when he was just a baby. Most of his childhood days were spent in Naturita. Some of his fondest memories are of his time there and of the hunting and fishing trips with his dad.
His family moved to Kirtland, New Mexico where he attended the 8th grade and high school. His favorite thing was sports. He played football and basketball and later he was very much into watching BYU football and basketball games and he was also a Jazz fan.
He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Ann Biggs on April 27, 1953 in the Mesa, Arizona temple and over the years they had four children whom he loved and was very proud of.
He ran a Trading Post in the Four Corner Area and later went to college and obtained his AS degree, BA degree and MA at BYU. He returned to Window Rock, Arizona where he taught Elementary education for 21 years. He enjoyed the many years he spent among the Lamanites.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He truly loved the Lord and served in many church callings during his life. He was a Temple Ordinance worker in the Provo Temple for several years and he served a Family History Mission with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dallas L. John, daughter Treva Ann Carlson, a Grandson Korey Lynn John and a sister Vonda Lou Ray.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Ann, a son Maurice of Gamerco, New Mexico, daughter Janiece E. Palmer (Marlin) of Tooele, Utah, daughter-in-law Kristy John-Story (Rick), son-in-law Russell Carlson, 4 sisters, 14 living grandsons and 17 great-grandchildren, all of which he cherished.
Our family thanks Encompass Hospice for their care and comfort. We also thank all our family, friends, and ward members for all their service and love during our time of sorrow.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the LDS church building, 450 Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkerobits.com.