Dan Jay Hall
Our dear father, Dan Jay Hall, passed away peacefully May 24, 2021. Dan was born August 11, 1933 to Truman and Zelma Anderson Hall in Santaquin, Utah. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Payson High School in 1951. He served a Northern States Mission in 1953. After his mission, he married his sweetheart, Delores Olson Decker, on December 13, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. He then went on to graduate from BYU with his bachelor's degree in secondary education with a composite major in math. He worked summers for 5 years while going to BYU for Utah Power & Light. He worked 3 years as a teacher in Park City, Utah teaching Junior High and High School. He then spent the rest of his career working 36 years for Sperry/Unisys.
Dan was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including 1st Counselor in the bishopric. He served 15 years in the American Fork Family History Center. He was so incredibly grateful to spend 21 years as a temple ordinance worker in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. Dan loved to go camping in Flaming Gorge, he loved family history, and enjoyed the time he was able to spend in the temple.
Together he and Delores had 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Dan is survived by his daughters Susan (Rob) Jones, Kathy (Jeff) Hillock, Cindy (Lane) Jacobson, his daughter-in-law Kathy Hall, and his sister Maurine (Gary) Rosenlof. He was preceded in death by his wife Delores Hall, his son Jerry Hall, and his son Gordon Hall.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 am in the 27th Ward Building at 165 North 350 West, American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held that morning from 9:45 am to 10:45 am prior to the services. Interment will be in the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East 300 South, Santaquin, Utah.
The funeral services will be broadcast by Anderson & Sons Mortuary through a link on their website andersonmortuary.com for those who are unable to attend.