Dan Morris Hayes
1941 - 2021
Dan Morris Hayes was born Feb. 8, 1941 to Edgar Bruce and Genevieve Johnson Hayes. He was born and raised in Moab, UT. On Sept. 3, 1958, at the young age of 17, Dan married his sweetheart LaDean Larsen in the Salt Lake Temple. While married during his senior year of high school he worked many jobs, Assay Office analyzing rocks for uranium, as a gas attendant at Utoco, janitorial works, and helping his dad on the family ranch. He then graduated from Grand County High School.
Dan and his bride moved to Provo, UT in 1962 to attend Utah Technical College, there he learned the trade of auto repair. After graduation he and his business partner opened D & H Auto Body. Later after his partner passed, he partnered with his two brothers Kay and Jim in 1975. Together as brothers they ran a successful business for 50 years.
Dan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many calling and served with the BSA.
He is survived by his wife, LaDean Hayes; children, David Hayes, Danna Hayes, Diane Hall (Charlie), Wendy Hayes (daughter-in-law), Debbie Lomu (Kelly), and Dennis Hayes; daughter by choice, Debby Honeycutt Shepard (Jon); 33 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Slate Canyon 10th Ward Chapel, 1745 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may call Friends may call at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.