Daniel Fred Bachelder
Dr. Daniel Fred Bachelder, beloved father, grandfather, and husband, passed away in Utah Valley Hospital, Provo, Utah on the morning of Jan 16th, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. Daniel Fred was born on May 19th, 1939 to Sidney and Leota Bachelder in Great Falls, Montana. He was the younger of two children, preceded in death by his elder sister Carol Vernon of Idaho Falls, Idaho. At the core of his life was his passion for music, love of teaching, and devotion to expertise in trombone, euphonium and ensemble performance. He was also devoted to his family, church service and was beloved by family, students, and colleagues alike.
Dan grew up in Great Falls where he graduated from Great Falls High in 1957. He attended the University of Montana where he graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education in 1961. He received his Master of Music Education from University of Idaho in 1965 and completed his PhD in Music Education at Brigham Young University in 1976. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, Phi Mu Alpha, Symphonia and Pi Kappa Lambda, reflecting his devotion to academic excellence and community outreach.
For 7 years, Dr. Bachelder was an assistant professor at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. While teaching there, he developed great expertise as an instructor of low brass and concert band and was also a member of the Houston Municipal Band. Subsequently, he was hired at BYU Music Department as an instructor of low brass, marching band, concert band, brass choir and ensembles. During the next 30 years, Dr. Bachelder expertly taught innumerable private students and published a book on trombone pedagogy that was used in courses at BYU and many other universities throughout the nation. Dr. Bachelder was awarded the Karl G. Maeser Excellence in Teaching Award from BYU in 2002. Dan also had the honor of playing euphonium in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Orchestra and toured with the choir all over the world, including Japan, Australia, and the British Isles. After retirement from BYU, Dan continued teaching at Snow College in Ephraim, and Waterford School in Sandy, UT.
Dan was a life-long avid runner, completing multiple marathons-still active and healthy until the onset of his illness. He adored the outdoors, especially the mountains, and was also an avid hiker and skier. Dan developed a love of and expertise in painting, sharing beautiful landscapes and portraits with his family. He had a great sense of humor. Telling stories, making children laugh, and performing magic tricks for his grandchildren were some of his favorite activities. Dan was devoted to all his extended family and loved the many activities and time spent with them.
As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Dan served as a branch president in a BYU student branch and had numerous other callings throughout his life. Later, he also enjoyed serving at Jamestown Retirement Home and was devoted to helping and providing comfort to the residents there over the years. Dan found special love when he met Judith Sherwood while serving together at Jamestown. They were married on May 6, 2015 and shared a significant bond, happily living and serving together as a great team and beloved partnership. Dan was so blessed to share this precious time with Judith and dearly loved all her extended family.
Dr. Bachelder is survived by his first wife Marlene Vance Bachelder of Des Moines, Iowa, and their five children; Dr. Vance Bachelder of Duluth, Minnesota (Leslie); Dr. Kimberly Helton of Des Moines, Iowa (Jay); Kevin Bachelder of Los Angeles, California (Lara); Jason Bachelder of Salt Lake City, Utah (Andrea); and Jamie Taylor of Chapel Hill, North Carolina (Will); as well as 12 grandchildren, two nephews and a niece. He was a wonderful husband and stepfather to his second wife Lila Stuart and her children, Jeri Stuart-Mitchell of Bountiful, Utah (Jeffrey), Robert Stuart of Phoenix, Arizona (Lisa), John Stuart of Carlsbad, California (Beth), Valerie Blake of Henderson, Nevada (Lindsey), and Matt Stuart of Fort Thomas Kentucky (Erika) and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his spouse, Judith Sherwood and her 9 children, 32 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 7 great great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the LDS chapel, 303 W. 3700 N., Provo, Utah 84604. Viewing from 12-1:00 PM, service at 1:00 PM. Interment at East Lawn Memorial Hills, Provo, Utah.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing and funeral attendance is restricted to immediate family members. The service will be streamed via zoom.
Zoom Link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85045194743
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com