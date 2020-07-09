1974 — 2020
Danny Keith Hooley, age 46, left his family, friends and all that he loved, behind on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1974 in American Fork, Utah to Randy and Debra June Wingard Hooley.
Outside of a few teenage years in Florida and Georgia, Danny lived his life in Utah. He loved his family, his four-wheelers, his trailer and definitely his truck. He was so proud when he bought his first home 2 months ago. He was told often these last few years that he was a poster child for what a person could accomplish. How is it possible to say in this brief space what he meant to so many, and what an inspiring story he wrote for himself. To his family, he was the glue that united us all. To his friends and co-workers at Precision Building Systems he was tough, funny, goofy at times, but got the work done as the Shift Supervisor. He had a great work ethic that he learned from his father. To all his many friends, Danny was known to be fun-loving, adventurous, and most of all kindhearted. Danny is survived by his father, Randy Hooley, stepmother Margie Hooley, Tooele, UT, loving siblings; Wendy (Joe) Labelle, Lewiston, Idaho, Dana (Carl) Stratton, Tooele, UT, Kimberly (Alfredo) Delgado, Las Vegas, NV, Matthew Reese, Tooele, Rachael (Richard) Manning, American Fork, UT, and Tom Hooley, Tooele, UT, so many nieces and nephews and he would be mad if we did not name them because he adored every one of them and they in turn loved him endlessly; Ashley Labelle Healey (Chris), Shaylynn Labelle, Anthony Stratton, Alyssa Stratton, Christian, Jordan, and Raegan Manning, Gage Reese, Monica, Rachel and Mackenzie Delgado, Cade, and Austyn Hooley. Many loving cousins, aunts and uncles. Special cousin, Kevin Hooley who was like another brother. Danny loved Kevin’s family — Dakota, McKay, Shelby and little Rowyn who brought so much joy to his life. Thank you to all at Precision Building Systems for all the friendship, support, and love for Danny. So many special people in his life, you all know who you are and how he touched your lives. Thank you to all. Ride on, Dan the Man, till we meet again.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Tate Mortuary 110 South Main Street at 4:30 – 5:45pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00pm.