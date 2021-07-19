Danny Lee "Bud" Dudley
Bud Dudley, our loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, son, and uncle passed away peacefully on July 14th, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with Leukemia. He was surrounded by his loving and adoring family. Never once during his sickness did he complain. He endured all of his trials with a positive attitude and strong desire to live for his family. He loved his family with all of his heart, and more.
He was born on February 3, 1950 to Harold and Jennie Dudley. Dad was raised with three brothers Dennis, Don, Duke, and one sister Diane. He graduated from Evanston High School and went to Ricks College on a football scholarship. While at Ricks, Dad also worked on a dairy farm to help with his college expenses. In 1979 he met the love of his life, Judy Gray. They wed on January 4, 1980 in American Fork, Utah. Dad and mom were sealed on January 9th, 1981 in the Provo, Utah temple. They were blessed with two children, Melissa and Buck.
Dad always said that joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, was the best decision he ever made. He served in many callings over the years, but his most favorite calling was working with the youth.
Our dad was a hard worker and never had a negative thought or word to say about anyone. He was always truly happy for everyone, no matter what. As dad would say, "Don't judge them until you have walked a mile in their shoes", or "cut them some slack". He was a great example to us of how we all should live. Our dad was a true cowboy, through and through. In addition to calf roping he enjoyed training cutting horses. In his later years, he enjoyed teaching his grandkids the tricks of the trade and watching them rodeo.
Our beloved husband, dad and grandpa will be missed beyond words. A piece of our hearts are in heaven with him. We rejoice in the reunion he has had with loved ones and the reunion yet to come with all of us. He is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter Melissa Scott (Todd) and son Buck (Brittney). Six grandchildren Whitley, Houston, McKinlee, Karsen, Annie Kay and Dax.
Nothing made dad smile more than the grandkids. He loved and adored them all, more than they will ever know. He was the best husband, dad, grandpa, friend, son, and uncle. We love you so much dad!
We would like to give a special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and hospitals that helped our dad over the last five and a half years. Thank you Dr. Tantravahi of the Huntsman Cancer Institute for keeping Dad going so that he would be able to enjoy some quality of life.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Genola Utah Church, 50 North Main Street, Genola, Utah where viewing's will be held on Thursday, July 22nd 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and on Friday, July 23rd, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 am, prior to the funeral services. Interment will be in the Genola, Utah Cemetery.
For those unable to attend, the services will be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at the following link:
https://www.facebook.com/sundberg
olpinfuneralhome