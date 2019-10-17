Darlene Beardall Ainge

1934 - 2019
Darlene Ainge, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister passed away at her home in Spanish Fork on the 12th of October 2019. She was born November 12, 1934 in Thistle, Utah. She married Allen Ainge on October 6, 1952 in Mapleton, Utah and they were sealed for time and eternity on April 24, 2010 in the Provo, Utah temple.
Darlene grew up in Mapleton, Utah working alongside her parents, Bird and Jessie Beardall, and her sisters LuWanna and Genie. On the farm she learned the value of hard work which continued throughout her life. Her children have many fond memories of working alongside her on the farm and they are grateful for the lessons and work ethic taught by her example. Darlene’s strong work ethic proved valuable while working in Spanish Fork at Hudon’s and Fritzi’s where she made many lifelong friends.
A defining characteristic of Darlene was her unequivocal love, acceptance and support for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She could be counted on to be at every piano recital, dance performance or any other special activity as well as be the first one to provide comfort and support in times of need. She loved family traditions and was unfaltering in carrying on activities that began with her parents and continued up to her death and will continue long after by her children. Darlene’s entire life was focused on family and this is her greatest legacy.
Another defining characteristic was how she lived her life everyday not looking back no matter the hardships or the successes. This instilled in her an unfaltering love and acceptance of all people no matter who they are or how they lived.
She had few hobbies but pursued each one with passion. She loved traveling with her children and grandchildren with one of her highlights being a visit to Egypt with Kathy, her daughter-in-law. Her passion for collecting antique furniture, yellowware and nutcrackers is evident in her home and the homes of her children. One of her family’s favorite times was Christmas when her home was transformed including hundreds of nutcrackers on the tree and around the house. After her husband Allen retired, she took up golf and played as often as possible with him and her children.
She is survived by three sons, Craig (Kathy) of Mapleton; Dale (Judy) of South Jordan; and Rick (Deanne) of Salem, two daughters-in-law, Teresa Ainge of Port Townsend, Washington; and Anita Gull of Spanish Fork; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Georgeanna Beardall of Tooele.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, two sons, Barry and David; by grandson Michael Ainge; and by her sister LuWanna Black.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Spanish Fork 2nd Ward Chapel located at 541 West Center Street in Spanish Fork. A viewing will be held at Walker Mortuary, 187 South Main, Spanish Fork from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening, October 18, 2019, and at the chapel on Saturday morning from 10:45-11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
