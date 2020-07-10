1940 — 2020
Darlene Castleton Kindred, 79, of American Fork, UT passed away July 7, 2020 in her husband’s arms.
She was born July 14, 1940 in Springville, UT to Norma P. Castleton and G. Vernon Castleton. She was the 3rd child out of 9.
She married F. Boyd Kindred April 22, 1960 in the SLC LDS Temple.
Survived by her husband-American Fork, UT and her 5 children: Ann (Lyle) Harrison of West Jordan, UT, Judy (Kam) Frampton of Am. Fork, UT, Pat (Glen) Foster of Springville, UT, Jim (Sherry) of Arkansas, and Craig of Sandy, UT.
To view full obituary and service times visit www.andersonmortuary.com.