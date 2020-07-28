Darlene Hughes Jensen

1929 — 2020
Darlene (91) passed away in her wheelchair, while napping at the table with her newspaper, July 23. Last surviving child of Thomas and Katie Mortimer Hughes, she was born in Salt Lake, the 6th of 8 children. Twila Hughes is her last surviving sister-in-law. She leaves behind her husband of 71 years, Byron David Jensen (94) and 6 children; Jan (Neil Budge), Mark (Mary), Darrel (Tami), Vern (KayLynn), Robert (Sheri), and Carl (Judy). She is also survived by 26 of 27 grandchildren, along with their spouses, and 72 great-grandchildren. Dear to her were her many nieces, nephews and “adopted” nieces and nephews. Forever a Jazz & BYU fan.
Darlene grew up in Salt Lake. She and Byron raised their family in Orem, Utah. She worked as a florist from childhood and off and on throughout her life and worked as a librarian for Orem City for 15 years and told thousands of stories at “Story Time.” She served for over 30 years as a Primary Chorister. She was a voracious reader. She loved God and knew he loved her.
In 2015 she suffered a fall and dislocated shoulder. She moved to Legacy in Provo and then in 2018 to Lehi Covington where she was joined by Byron. Her last words to her daughter were “Go, have fun, I’m OK, I will be fine.” That, she would say to all of us! Family has chosen to do a private viewing and graveside service. To offer condolences please visit the Larkin Mortuary website: www.larkinmortuary.com.