1931-2019
Darrell H Harper, 88, of Pleasant Grove returned home to his sweetheart Marie on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Darrell was born October 25, 1931 to Clifton and Emma Harper. He married Marie Whiteley, October 25, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Darrell grew up in Pleasant Grove and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1949. Darrell retired from the Provo Post Office after 32 years of service. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints and served faithfully in many callings including several Bishoprics and as a Scout Leader, earning the award of Silver Beaver. Darrell was a leader on the basketball team from the Pleasant Grove Grove Ward that won the All-Church Tournament in 1956.
Darrell is survived by his two children: Charlyn (Doug) Birrell, Sandy UT and Clayton (Sheila) Harper, Duchesne UT; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; infant son, Craig W Harper and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Pleasant Grove Ninth Ward Chapel, 455 East 200 South, Pleasant Grove where family and friends may attend a viewing from 11:00 am-12:45 pm prior to services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.