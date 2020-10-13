Darrell Nyle Frampton
Darrell Nyle Frampton, 81, husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away at his home in Lindon Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born September 18, 1939 to Nyle and Nyhra Roundy Frampton. He was the second son of twelve children.
He attended Pleasant Grove schools and was very proud of their state basketball championship.
Darrell married the love of his life, Beth Ash on April 17, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have been together since they were 14 years old.
Besides his family, Darrell loved restoring cars, machining, golfing, gun smithing, being an entrepreneur, hunting, fishing, singing and being able to help anybody he came in contact with. He was very talented and used his many talents to bless others. He would have given the shirt off of his back to anyone in need.
But the greatest joy of his life was his family, they meant everything to him.
Darrell is survived by his wife Beth, their three children; Bret (Julie) Frampton, JoLynn (Doug) Hooley and Darin (Lena) Frampton. 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. His siblings; Nyla, Stephen, Barbara, Lyndy, Sharee, Kevin, Debra, Julie, Brenda and Kam.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lindon Third Ward Chapel, 320 West 500 North, Lindon, Utah where family and friends may attend a viewing from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Due to Covid 19 restrictions masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Live streaming will be available through Darrell's obituary at the mortuary's site below. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com